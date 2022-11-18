Maren Morris’s embarrassing ways to wind down as a mother to 2-year-old hayes  

Maren Morris has no desire to make the modest journey to a late-night meal.

The singer of “The Bones,” who has a 2-year-old son named Hayes with her husband Ryan Hurd, recently described how her evenings often go.

While Maren appears to attribute her low-key nighttime routine to being a mother, the 32-year-old has made note of how having a kid altered her in the past.

“Maybe it’s 32, maybe it’s having a kid, but I’m not coming to your 8 pm dinner invite,” Maren wrote in a Nov. 16 tweet. “HONEY that is when I’m putting on face creams, I’m dimming the lights, the bra is off, the pen has been hit, and I’m putting on The Office.”

Maren noted that she was only interested in “Blue Haired Specials,” or dinners served after 5 o’clock.

Maren stated in an exclusive 2020 interview with news that she thinks Hayes has changed the way she sees the world.

“I will say the perspective of my focus has changed,” Maren said. “Maybe it’s 2020, maybe it’s having a baby, but I definitely don’t sweat the small stuff as I used to and I just enjoy things more now, because win, lose or draw, I have this adorable little, perfect human at home waiting for me. He’s just so fun.”

What is one thing that never changes? She sings.

Maren said at the time, “I am probably going to say’s in songs all the time.”Whether I’m a mom or not, I don’t think that will filter it,” she said.

Maren is going to express herself, whether it’s in a song or on Twitter.

