Rihanna explains why she haven’t revealed his son name yet

Rihanna talked about her choice to keep her son’s name a secret, who she had with ASAP Rocky.

Motherhood, according to Rihanna, has made it possible for her to recognize the parallels between her and her mother, Monica Braithwaite.

After years of friendship, Rihanna and the rapper, 34, initially raised dating rumors in 2019.

The 34-year-old singer explained in an interview with the Washington Post, which was released on Monday, November 7, that “We simply didn’t get around to it yet actually.” “We have only been surviving. But I suppose that putting anything out there comes with a certain amount of freedom.

I either never noticed it or it never occurred until I had a baby, she continued.

“When you find The One, [things are] so much better. She is probably equivalent to a million of the other ones, he said in a May 2021 interview with GQ. “In my opinion, knowledge is absolute. The One is her.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at the time that the two were a “wonderful match” for one another. The insider said, “It’s evident they’re a couple and also each other’s greatest friend.” They play jokes on each other and laugh a lot. They like spending time together and frequently go on secret date evenings.

The insider claims that the Ocean’s Eight actresses and the “Sundress” musician have been dating for a “long time” but have chosen to remain secretive about their relationship.

“They’re not necessarily hiding the fact that they’re dating — they more so just don’t want people in their business,” the insider added. “They’re two chill people that don’t want that kind of attention, so they show up randomly to a spot and nobody really knows until afterward.”

The singer and the guitarist announced they were expecting their first child together in January. Later on, the founder of Fenty Beauty admitted that they were shocked to learn she was expecting.

I wouldn’t say [we] were planning [to have a family],” she said in an April interview with Vogue. “But in no way should you prepare for it. I have no idea when I ovulate or any other such s-t. We simply enjoyed ourselves. Then, on the test, it was simply there.

As revealed a month later that Rihanna gave birth to a boy.

