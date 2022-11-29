Tish Cyrus Reveals Relationship with ‘Prison Break’ actor

Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus have official Instagram accounts.

On Sunday, Tish, 55, made it known that she is dating Prison Break actor, 52.

She uploaded a cute photo of her and Purcell cuddling poolside. In the back view of the couple, Tish can be seen cuddling up to her partner.

Tish captioned the image, “Thanks for the cute shot @vijatm,” along with a red heart emoji and Purcell’s name.

Later, she published the remark, “In God’s perfect timing, everything will come out right!”

Tish added, “Sometimes that’s hard to accept but it is really TRUE,” after adding her own thoughts.

About seven months after she and Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce, Tish began dating again.

In April, they decided to speak out about the split.

“We have decided to go our separate ways after 30 years, five wonderful children, and a lifetime of memories,” the pair said in a joint statement provided to PEOPLE exclusively by a family official. “Not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” they added. It’s time for us to forge our own paths because we have grown up together and produced a family we are so proud of.

“We look forward to a long and loving shared experience as friends and parents and know that we will always be family. Since there is so much going on in the world, we did not make this choice lightly or quickly, but we did want to offer some clarity and finality so that we can continue to concentrate on what is crucial “added more to the statement. Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish say “With Love and Hope.”

According to records acquired by people at the time, Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, after more than 28 years of marriage on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences” a few days before making the declaration.

The couple has now filed for divorce three times. In the filings, Tish claimed that she and Billy Ray, 61, had not lived together for more than two years.

Billy Ray and Tish got married in 1993; they now have three kids: son Braison, 28, daughter Miley, 30, and Noah, 22. The Doc actor also took in Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33, Tish’s children from a previous marriage.

Billy Ray made the announcement of his engagement to Australian singer Firerose earlier this month.

The 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord was once Purcell’s girlfriend.

