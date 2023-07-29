Netflix to launch documentary series on Hollywood’s historic legal feud

Johnny Depp shares a bad news for his fans
Hollywood’s former power couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, are set to revisit their high-profile legal battle through a new Netflix documentary series titled “Depp v. Heard.” Directed by Emmy nominee Emma Cooper, the three-part series will premiere on August 16, providing a fresh perspective on their defamation trial from over a year ago.
The documentary trailer, spanning two minutes, offers glimpses of the trial proceedings, allowing viewers to delve into the viewpoints of both parties involved.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married in 2015 but divorced in 2017. A year later, Heard wrote an op-ed about sexual and domestic violence without mentioning Depp’s name, leading to his removal from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
In March 2019, Depp, aged 60, accused Heard of harming his career and reputation, seeking $50 million in damages. In response, Heard countered with allegations of physical and sexual abuse during their tumultuous marriage and sued Depp for $100 million.
Following the trial, the jury ruled in favor of Depp, granting him $15 million in damages. Due to a Virginia law limitation on punitive damages, Heard was ordered to pay $10.35 million. Additionally, she received $2 million in compensatory damages for a defamatory statement made by Depp’s attorney in her countersuit.
