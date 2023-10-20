Fall into a world of Netflix series in November 2023

Highly-anticipated series ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,’ ‘Family Switch,’ and ‘The Dads’ Make Their Debut on Netflix in November.

List of upcoming series on Netflix in November 2023.

1) All The Light We Cannot See (November 2)

In this series, we accompany the young Marie-Laure, who, despite her blindness, navigates the complexities of wartime France and unexpectedly encounters a German soldier. Aria Mia Loberti takes the lead role, with Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie joining the cast as co-stars.

2) Unicorn Academy (November 2)

A brand-new children’s animated show originates from Spin Master. The series commences with a 75-minute film and traces the journey of Sophia and her fellow Unicorn Academy students as they master magic to safeguard the entire world.

3) Blue Eye Samurai (November 3)

An impressive voice cast has been assembled for this ambitious project, including talents like Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, and Randall Park, who will bring the world of Blue Eye Samurai to life

4) The Dads (November 17)

In this brief documentary by director Luchina Fisher, we witness a remarkable fishing excursion with Matthew Shepard’s father. As part of this journey, five fathers from different walks of life come together to discuss their affection, hopes, and apprehensions regarding their transgender offspring.

5) Sly (November 3)

After Netflix’s extensive coverage of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a documentary, the spotlight now turns to Sylvester Stallone. A fresh documentary is set to explore his extensive and diverse career, giving viewers an in-depth look at his journey.

6) CoComelon Lane (November 17)

CoComelon has been a longstanding ruler of the Netflix rankings, and Netflix has chosen to extend its reign. The streaming giant has greenlit a brand-new series, with the initial set of episodes scheduled for release on November 17th. In this exciting new installment, JJ, a beloved character, will break his silence in CoComelon as he embarks on a journey through life’s significant moments.

7) Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (November 17)

Acquired from Universal, this fresh anime series, brought to you by the studio renowned for Devilman Crybaby, is an adaptation of the popular Edgar Wright films. It centers on Scott Pilgrim, who encounters the woman of his dreams but discovers that he must overcome her seven malevolent former partners to win her heart.

