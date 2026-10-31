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Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s marriage enters its final chapter

The former couple jointly files for divorce nearly four months after announcing their split, reportedly agreeing to end their three-year marriage amicably.

Web Desk October 31, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are making their separation official, moving forward with a major decision after three years of marriage.


The former couple have jointly filed for divorce nearly four months after announcing their split, People reported Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.


An insider told the outlet that the two are proceeding with the legal process amicably and have agreed not to contest the divorce.



“Jack and Margaret are filing for divorce jointly,” the source said, explaining that New York law requires one spouse to be named as the plaintiff and the other as the defendant, despite their mutual decision to end the marriage.


The insider described the separation as a mutual decision, adding that the pair still share deep affection and intend to remain lifelong friends despite ending their romantic relationship.


From romance to marriage


Qualley and Antonoff first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 after they were spotted kissing during a date in Brooklyn.


The pair made their relationship public in 2022 when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together in support of Qualley’s Netflix series Maid. They later confirmed their relationship on Instagram in March 2022.



Antonoff proposed in May 2022, and the couple married on Aug. 19, 2023, in a star-studded ceremony attended by celebrities including Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.


Their separation became public on July 8, 2026, shortly before their third wedding anniversary. An insider previously said the couple parted ways after their relationship became “rocky.”


Their joint divorce filing marks another step in the separation, as both reportedly remain committed to maintaining their friendship.

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