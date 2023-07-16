K-pop group Twice Admires Their Transformation Since Debut

Advertisement Twice became the first K-pop girl group to perform at MetLife Stadium and SoFi Stadium.

They are now able to portray different genres and have more say in their music.

K-pop group Twice opening up about their remarkable evolution since their debut and reflecting on their impressive accomplishments along the way. With their highly anticipated North American tour now concluded, the talented members shared their transformative journey with fans and media alike.

Twice achieved an unprecedented milestone as the trailblazing K-pop girl group to grace the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the illustrious SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

They explained that the tour is allowing them to explore new sides of themselves. “We have a live band for the first time. We have our solos for the first time when we’re very used to doing things in units.”

For Jihyo what changed was how they could now portray different genres. "Ever since debut, we've been trying many different genres. We can prepare a lot of different performances and stages. We can be touching. We can be very cool. We can be cute. We can do a lot of these things." For Nayeon, it's their ambition. "As we continue to have more experiences, I feel that responsibility on my shoulders, I feel more ambitious." Jeongyeon claimed that the bigger stadiums allowed them to see how far they have come. "As we become the older generation of K-pop girl groups, we can perform in bigger and bigger stadiums. From that, we can recognize and see how much we have grown." For Momo, it's: "In the beginning when we had our first concert, we were more nervous. These days, we can move more freely out and show the fans even more." For Dahyun, it's the ability to have more of a say in their music. "Nowadays, we can participate more in discussing the concerts, albums, even writing our songs and even the concepts about outfits, hair and makeup."

