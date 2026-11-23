GTA 6 sparks debate over Rockstar parent company's reported Israel connections

Take-Two Interactive acquired Zynga on May 23, 2022, in a $12.7 billion deal.

The launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 is sending shock waves beyond the gaming world, as a new investigation has brought its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, under scrutiny over reported business ties to Israel, raising fresh questions among gamers about the company’s corporate connections.





According to Roya, an investigation by Arab Post, citing corporate filings and published reports, found that Take-Two Interactive has two Israeli-registered subsidiaries: Storemaven Ltd. and Zynga Israel Ltd. The documents also reportedly indicate that Zynga leased office space in Tel Aviv.

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Take-Two Interactive acquired Zynga on May 23, 2022, in a $12.7 billion deal. Zynga later acquired Storemaven, now known as mavens, an Israeli mobile growth and data technology company founded in 2015.





The acquisition reportedly brought approximately 50 Storemaven employees into Zynga Israel Ltd., further expanding the company's operations in Israel.





GTA 6 investigation raises questions over reported financial support:





The investigation also reported that the companies contributed financial assistance to relief efforts in Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, adding another dimension to the controversy surrounding the gaming giant.





Meanwhile, GTA 6 has attracted enormous commercial attention, with reported first-day retail sales reaching $3.79 billion and preorders exceeding 32.5 million units.





The game launched Nov. 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a PC release is reportedly expected next year.





Beyond its commercial success, GTA 6 has also become the center of an online ratings battle. The game is reportedly tied with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) as the highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic.





However, the rivalry has spilled over into user reviews, with fans of both titles reportedly flooding their Metacritic pages with negative ratings in an attempt to bring down their competitors' scores.