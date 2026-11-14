Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn her 'Sugar Tot' in romantic birthday tribute

McEntire and Linn first met in 1991 while working on Kenny Rogers' film.

After years of friendship and a growing romance, the couple took their relationship to the next level

Music star Reba McEntire has melted hearts online after sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to her fiancé, Rex Linn, as the actor celebrated his 70th birthday.





The 69-year-old singer took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, posting adorable photos of herself with Linn and sharing a loving message that quickly caught fans' attention.





"Happy birthday to the love of my life! Here's to many more birthday coffee camps together," McEntire wrote in the caption.

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She also added a sweet nickname for her longtime partner, saying, "You'll always be my Sugar Tot!" The couple's love story goes back more than three decades.





Fans also flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, heart and fire emojis, showering the couple with love. Many congratulated Linn on his milestone birthday while wishing the pair a lifetime of happiness, love and many more beautiful years together.





McEntire and Linn first met in 1991 while working on Kenny Rogers' film The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. However, their friendship eventually turned into romance in 2020.





During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020, McEntire explained how they reconnected after years of knowing each other.





"We kept in contact over the years; we both know the same people," she said, adding that their reunion began with dinner between two old friends.





Their relationship grew even closer during the COVID-19 pandemic when they started a daily tradition called "Coffee Camp." The routine involved calling each other every morning to catch up and stay connected.





Speaking about their special bond during an October 2021 appearance on Linn's Living & Learning podcast, McEntire described the experience as a unique way of getting to know each other without physical contact.





"We'd talk in the morning, we started 'Coffee Camp' while I was staying in Oklahoma," she recalled. She also revealed that they had not missed a single morning call since March 16.





After years of friendship and a growing romance, the couple took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in December 2024.





McEntire's latest birthday post has once again given fans a glimpse into their loving relationship, with her affectionate words and the couple's adorable moments making the celebration even more special.