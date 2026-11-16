Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 330.00/ltr
DIESEL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation

She also highlighted her mother's influence on her golfing journey.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Kai is Vanessa's daughter with her former husband, Donald Trump Jr.

Kai Trump is opening up about her close bond with her mother Vanessa Trump's boyfriend, Tiger Woods, revealing how the golf legend supports her growing passion for the sport.


The 19-year-old social media personality shared the rare insight in an interview with Golfweek, praising Woods as a supportive figure while crediting her mother for introducing her to golf at an early age.


"He's a great guy, and he helps me whenever I want," Kai said.


She also highlighted her mother's influence on her golfing journey, saying she might never have developed an interest in the sport without Vanessa's encouragement.


"If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be playing golf right now," Kai said.


Kai is Vanessa's daughter with her former husband, Donald Trump Jr. The former couple welcomed her in May 2007 before ending their 12-year marriage in March 2018.


Following the split, Vanessa began a relationship with Woods, who publicly confirmed their romance in March 2025 through a heartfelt social media post.


"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Woods wrote on X, sharing two affectionate photos with Vanessa.


"We look forward to our journey through life together," he added, while requesting privacy for those close to them.


At the time, a report in Page Six stated that the couple was "very serious" about their relationship and could see a future together.


Marriage has reportedly been part of their conversations, although the source clarified that a proposal was not necessarily imminent.


Meanwhile, Kai's latest comments offer a glimpse into her relationship with Woods, highlighting his supportive role as she continues developing her interest in golf.

Recommended

Woods bailed after arrest following crash

Woods bailed after arrest following crash
Forbes releases list of highest-paid golfers of 2025

Forbes releases list of highest-paid golfers of 2025
Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts

Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts
RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader

RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader
BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy

BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy
Dylan Sprouse reveals daughter’s name, shares dad moments

Dylan Sprouse reveals daughter’s name, shares dad moments
Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama

Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama
Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins

Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins
‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze

‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze
Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration

Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration
BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut

BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut
Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn her 'Sugar Tot' in romantic birthday tribute

Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn her 'Sugar Tot' in romantic birthday tribute