11 killed, including pregnant woman, in South Africa party shooting

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Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire

11 killed, including pregnant woman, in South Africa party shooting

The South African government has also used the military in some parts of the country to help fight violent crime.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

CAPE TOWN: Three gunmen opened fire on people attending a late-night party inside a small house in KwaMakhutha township near Durban, killing at least 11 people, including a pregnant woman, and wounding three others, police and local officials said on Wednesday.


The shooting happened Tuesday night in the impoverished township, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Durban. Ten victims died at the scene, while an 11th person died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Police said the attackers entered the house and opened fire before fleeing the area. No arrests had been made, and officers were searching for three suspects.


The motive for the shooting remained unclear. Police said some of the victims were known to authorities in connection with criminal investigations. They did not provide further details, saying doing so could interfere with those investigations.


A feud between rival groups could be one possible motive, police said. Authorities launched a special 72-hour operation to find the suspects. The acting national police commissioner ordered local officers to increase their efforts to track down the gunmen.


KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli described the killings as “really disturbing” and urged residents to share any information that could help police identify and arrest the suspects.


Ntuli said the community faces ongoing problems involving drug dealing and illegal firearms. Many homes in the area are located close together, with little separation between properties.


The latest attack adds to a series of mass shootings in South Africa. In June, multiple gunmen killed 12 people in a poor neighborhood in Johannesburg in an attack police linked to criminal gangs. Two other mass shootings in December killed 21 people.


Gun violence remains a major concern in South Africa, where shootings are a common form of homicide. Police and crime experts have repeatedly identified the widespread circulation of illegal firearms as a major challenge.


The South African government has also used the military in some parts of the country to help fight violent crime. President Cyril Ramaphosa authorized soldiers to assist police in areas around Johannesburg, Cape Town and parts of Eastern Cape province. KwaZulu-Natal was not included in that deployment.


At the shooting scene, bodies were covered with white sheets outside the house before being taken away on stretchers. Police surrounded the area with yellow tape as forensic investigators examined the scene. Police were also investigating whether a car that was set on fire near the house was connected to the shooting.

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