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Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire

‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever

University of British Columbia standing in for the fictional Briar University.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
‘Off Campus’ S2

VANCOUVER:The cameras have stopped rolling, but the romance drama surrounding Prime Video’s as "Off Campus" is back in the spotlight. Prime Video’s hit series has wrapped production on Season 2 in Vancouver after the success of its breakout first season. The cameras finished rolling on Sept. 23, 2026. Now leaked behind-the-scenes photos and videos are giving fans their first look at what comes next.


The footage reportedly shows Cameli, who plays Garrett, and Bright, who plays Hannah, filming emotional scenes outside Bristol House. Their reunion has sparked fresh fan speculation because Season 2 shifts its main romantic focus to Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn, and Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla.

Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling Off-Campus romance novels, the series became a major Prime Video success after its May 2026 debut. Season 1 attracted 36 million viewers worldwide during its first 12 days, making it the platform’s third-most-watched debut season at the time, according to Amazon. That momentum has carried into Season 2, with fans closely following every glimpse from the Vancouver set.


Season 1 centered on the relationship between Hannah, a music student, and Garrett, Briar University’s hockey star. Their story was adapted from Kennedy’s The Deal, the first book in the Off-Campus series.


Although Season 2 moves the spotlight to another couple, the leaked footage suggests Hannah and Garrett remain an important part of the series. The two characters were reportedly filmed together in emotionally charged scenes, keeping their relationship in the mix as the new season expands the world of Briar University.


Their storyline draws from The Score, the second book in Kennedy’s series, and introduces a new romantic complication involving Hunter, played by Charlie Evans. Meanwhile, Antonio Cipriano, who plays John Logan, was also spotted in leaked footage wearing a black suit and filming scenes involving football.


Production on Season 2 ran from June 1 through Sept. 23, 2026, under the working title “SKYLIGHT.” Vancouver once again served as the production base, with the University of British Columbia standing in for the fictional Briar University.

Other Vancouver-area locations were also transformed for the series. The Heatley in Strathcona was used as Malone’s Diner & Bar, while hockey sequences were filmed at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.


The combination of familiar faces, new romantic storylines and closely guarded set details has kept fans watching social media for every new glimpse. With filming now complete, Off Campus Season 2 is expected to return to Prime Video in 2027.

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