UNICEF launches social media service to help sextortion victims

Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.70 PKR
Rs. 392.05/ltr
DIESEL
-3.12 PKR
Rs. 418.96/ltr
Headlines
Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire

UNICEF launches social media service to help sextortion victims

UNICEF experts said sextortion is a growing threat affecting children and young people on social media platforms.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD:The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF has launched a social media service to raise awareness and provide support to children and young people facing sexual blackmail and sextortion online.

UNICEF experts said sextortion is a growing threat affecting children and young people on social media platforms and apps they use regularly.

Sextortion occurs when criminals threaten to share sexual chats, intimate images or videos unless victims provide more sexual content or money.

UNICEF said the consequences can be severe, while many victims remain silent because they do not know where to seek help or feel ashamed, frightened or threatened.

The agency said sexting, which involves sharing intimate or partially nude content, can increase the risk of blackmail if the material is misused.

Perpetrators are not always strangers and can include friends, former partners or other people known to the victim.

UNICEF also highlighted emerging risks linked to artificial intelligence. So-called “nudify” applications and generative AI can be used to create fake intimate images of young people without access to real nude photographs, potentially exposing them to threats and blackmail.

The agency said fear, shame and anxiety can have serious effects on young people’s well-being, and some victims may experience thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

UNICEF urged parents and caregivers to maintain open communication with children and reassure them that they will receive help rather than punishment if they report an incident.

If sextortion occurs, parents and children should seek help from police, schools or child-protection helplines, depending on local services, UNICEF said.

The agency also highlighted free services such as “Take It Down,” which can help prevent or limit the spread of intimate images involving minors.

UNICEF said awareness, open communication and timely support are among the most important measures for protecting children from online sexual exploitation and extortion.

Recommended

Nearly 20m children face online sexual exploitation each year: UNICEF

Nearly 20m children face online sexual exploitation each year: UNICEF
Gaza children return to school after nearly three years of war

Gaza children return to school after nearly three years of war
UNICEF delegation reviews tourism training programme in Nagarparkar

UNICEF delegation reviews tourism training programme in Nagarparkar
Vaccine awareness campaign fails to yield desired results, Mustafa Kamal

Vaccine awareness campaign fails to yield desired results, Mustafa Kamal
Karachi police review arrangements for upcoming polio campaign

Karachi police review arrangements for upcoming polio campaign
Viral video exposes Gaza children's trauma: Doll in funeral procession as war play

Viral video exposes Gaza children's trauma: Doll in funeral procession as war play
World Aids Day- 1 December 2025

World Aids Day- 1 December 2025
UNICEF launches Bachpan Bemisaal to boost early childhood learning

UNICEF launches Bachpan Bemisaal to boost early childhood learning
At least 67 Palestinian children killed in Gaza since ceasefire began, UN reports

At least 67 Palestinian children killed in Gaza since ceasefire began, UN reports
Pakistan urges UNICEF to step in over Indian Vaccine Supply delays

Pakistan urges UNICEF to step in over Indian Vaccine Supply delays
Saba Qamar joins UNICEF in fight against child marriage

Saba Qamar joins UNICEF in fight against child marriage
Junaid Family Foundation signs LoC with Gates Foundation & UNICEF to advance maternal health

Junaid Family Foundation signs LoC with Gates Foundation & UNICEF to advance maternal health