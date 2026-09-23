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Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults

Researchers said health and social service systems need stronger OUD screening.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Opioid Use Disorder

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is rapidly becoming a growing health concern among older adults with more than twice as many people age 55 and older seeking health care for the disorder, according to a new report from the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network.


The number of older adults with health care interactions rose from 7,116 to 15,231 in last year. At the same time, treatment with opioid agonist medications more than tripled, increasing from 2,661 patients in 2013 to 13,370 in 2025.


The report also found a sharp rise in opioid-related deaths among older adults. A total of 1,087 people older died from opioid toxicity, averaging at least one death each day.


Nearly 75% of the deaths occurred among people ages 55 to 64, while about 80% happened in private homes. Only about one in five deaths occurred when another person was present who could potentially intervene.


The report found that only 38% of older adults who died had received health care for OUD during the previous five years. However, one-quarter had visited a health care provider during the week before their death.


Researchers said health and social service systems need stronger OUD screening, treatment and harm-reduction support designed specifically for older adults, particularly those living at home and dealing with pain, mobility problems and other age-related needs.

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