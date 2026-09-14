Monday, September 14, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, September 14, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Pakistan’s central bank holds key interest rate at 11.5% despite surging inflation

Pakistan’s inflation outlook has grown more challenging since the last meeting. National consumer price inflation rose to 11.1% year-on-year in August, up from 9.2% in July, while higher fuel and crude oil prices have increased risks to the import bill and the external account.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Pakistan’s central bank kept its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 11.5% on Sept. 14, holding steady for a third consecutive meeting even as inflation accelerated sharply and higher global oil prices renewed pressure on the country’s external accounts.


The State Bank of Pakistan’s decision leaves the policy rate at the same level for more than four months.


Pakistan’s inflation outlook has grown more challenging since the last meeting. National consumer price inflation rose to 11.1% year-on-year in August, up from 9.2% in July, while higher fuel and crude oil prices have increased risks to the import bill and the external account.


A survey by Topline Securities ahead of the meeting showed that 84% of market participants expected the central bank to hold the rate at 11.5%. Another 14% anticipated a 50-basis-point increase, and 2% expected a 100-basis-point hike.


Topline had forecast no change, arguing that inflation in fiscal year 2027 could remain below 9% if oil prices stayed around $95 per barrel. The brokerage estimated that would preserve a positive real interest-rate spread of more than 250 basis points, broadly in line with historical levels.


Improving foreign exchange reserves and a contained current account balance also supported that view, Topline said, pointing in particular to Pakistan’s recent $3 billion Eurobond issuance as strengthening the external outlook.


Secondary-market yields had remained broadly stable before the decision, with three-month and six-month Treasury bills trading at 11.41% and 11.68%, respectively.


Arif Habib Ltd. had taken a more hawkish stance before the meeting, assigning a 60% to 65% probability to a 50-basis-point increase to 12%. The brokerage cited August inflation of 11.1% and a sharply narrower real policy-rate cushion.


With the policy rate at 11.5% and headline inflation at 11.1%, the ex-post real policy rate is only about 40 basis points, AHL noted. It also estimated urban trimmed-mean inflation at around 8.9%, suggesting underlying price pressures were strengthening, and said a 50-basis-point increase could restore a more meaningful positive real rate and help anchor inflation expectations.


AHL acknowledged, however, that a significant part of the latest inflation acceleration is supply-driven, particularly through energy and food prices.

Recommended

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained

The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained
Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine

Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine
Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect

Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect
Pakistan urges UN to step up terror fight as new threats raise alarm 25 years after 9/11

Pakistan urges UN to step up terror fight as new threats raise alarm 25 years after 9/11
Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary

Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary