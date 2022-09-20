Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dengue update: Upsurge pushing country towards alarming situation

Dengue update: Upsurge pushing country towards alarming situation

Articles
Advertisement
Dengue update: Upsurge pushing country towards alarming situation

Dengue fever cases sharply increasing in Karachi

Advertisement
  • Dengue cases soar across the country with number of infected patients increasing pushes Pakistan towards alarming situation
  • Hundreds of cases are being reported every day
  • In Sindh, the worst dengue-hit region is Karachi
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The soaring dengue cases have been pushing the country towards an alarming situation after the recent destructive floods.

The situation of the dengue spread is getting worse day by day across the country as hundreds of cases are being reported every day.

In Islamabad, the number of dengue-infected patients has reached 1,456 with five deaths so far. Separate wards have been set up for the infected patients in PIMs, Polyclinics and other hospitals in the capital.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 276 patients were affected by dengue in the last 24 hours. In the report released by the Health Department, it has been stated that the total number of people affected by dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 4,980.

While the highest number of cases were reported from Mardan.

Advertisement
On the other hand, in Sindh, the worst hit region is Karachi with 2,469 cases this month. While, 11 people lost the battle of their lives fighting dengue in the city. The majority of dengue cases in Karachi have been reported from District Korangi, where the figure has risen to 109, according to the Department of Health Sindh.

Also Read

349 new cases of dengue reported in Karachi
349 new cases of dengue reported in Karachi

Dengue upsurges as an epidemic in the capital of Sindh as 349...

Advertisement
10:46 (PST)21 Sep

Dengue fever claims 27 lives in Karachi this year so far

Dengue fever claimed 27 lives in private sector hospitals in Karachi out of which 12 were male and 15 were female 13 deaths were recorded in Karachi Central, nine in Karachi East, two in Karachi South and one each in Korangi, Karachi East and Malir. 353 new dengue cases surface in Sindh   KARACHI: Dengue viral fever claimed 27 lives in private sector hospitals in Karachi city due to dengue-related complications out of which 12 were male and 15 were...

21:01 (PST)20 Sep

Papaya leaf extract not beneficial against dengue: Sindh health minister

Azra Fazal Pechuho said papaya leaf caused diarrhea and it did not have any medical benefit to cure dengue. “Papaya leaf extract is not at all useful in dengue,” she said. She said 3,020 cases of dengue had been reported so far in September. KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday said papaya leaf extract should not be used to treat dengue. In a statement, Azra Fazal Pechuho said papaya leaf caused diarrhea and it did not have...

Advertisement

Catch all the Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story