349 new cases of dengue reported in Karachi
Dengue upsurges as an epidemic in the capital of Sindh as 349...
ISLAMABAD: The soaring dengue cases have been pushing the country towards an alarming situation after the recent destructive floods.
The situation of the dengue spread is getting worse day by day across the country as hundreds of cases are being reported every day.
In Islamabad, the number of dengue-infected patients has reached 1,456 with five deaths so far. Separate wards have been set up for the infected patients in PIMs, Polyclinics and other hospitals in the capital.
Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 276 patients were affected by dengue in the last 24 hours. In the report released by the Health Department, it has been stated that the total number of people affected by dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 4,980.
While the highest number of cases were reported from Mardan.
Dengue fever claimed 27 lives in private sector hospitals in Karachi out of which 12 were male and 15 were female 13 deaths were recorded in Karachi Central, nine in Karachi East, two in Karachi South and one each in Korangi, Karachi East and Malir. 353 new dengue cases surface in Sindh KARACHI: Dengue viral fever claimed 27 lives in private sector hospitals in Karachi city due to dengue-related complications out of which 12 were male and 15 were...
Azra Fazal Pechuho said papaya leaf caused diarrhea and it did not have any medical benefit to cure dengue. “Papaya leaf extract is not at all useful in dengue,” she said. She said 3,020 cases of dengue had been reported so far in September. KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday said papaya leaf extract should not be used to treat dengue. In a statement, Azra Fazal Pechuho said papaya leaf caused diarrhea and it did not have...
Catch all the Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.