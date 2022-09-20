Dengue cases soar across the country with number of infected patients increasing pushes Pakistan towards alarming situation

Hundreds of cases are being reported every day

In Sindh, the worst dengue-hit region is Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The soaring dengue cases have been pushing the country towards an alarming situation after the recent destructive floods.

The situation of the dengue spread is getting worse day by day across the country as hundreds of cases are being reported every day.

In Islamabad, the number of dengue-infected patients has reached 1,456 with five deaths so far. Separate wards have been set up for the infected patients in PIMs, Polyclinics and other hospitals in the capital.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 276 patients were affected by dengue in the last 24 hours. In the report released by the Health Department, it has been stated that the total number of people affected by dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 4,980.

While the highest number of cases were reported from Mardan.



On the other hand, in Sindh, the worst hit region is Karachi with 2,469 cases this month. While, 11 people lost the battle of their lives fighting dengue in the city. The majority of dengue cases in Karachi have been reported from District Korangi, where the figure has risen to 109, according to the Department of Health Sindh.