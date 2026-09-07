Folate deficiency may trigger fatigue, brain fog and breathing problems

Vitamin B9, is an important nutrient that supports cell growth, tissue repair and other essential functions in the body.

Feeling exhausted, struggling with brain fog or dealing with unexplained breathing problem? Folate deficiency may be one possible reason, as low levels of vitamin 'B9' can affect the body’s ability to produce healthy cells and may contribute to anemia and other symptoms in adults.

Vitamin B9, is an important nutrient that supports cell growth, tissue repair and other essential functions in the body. Although severe folate deficiency is considered uncommon, some adults may not get enough of the vitamin through their daily diet. Folic acid is the manufactured form of folate. It is commonly added to fortified foods, including some cereals, and is also available through dietary supplements.

Health experts say inadequate folate intake can sometimes contribute to a type of anemia known as megaloblastic anemia. This condition develops when the body has trouble making normal red blood cells because of problems with DNA production. As a result, adults with the condition may experience ongoing tiredness, weakness, headaches or shortness of breath. Other possible signs can include sores around the mouth and changes affecting the feet.

The risk of inadequate folate intake may be higher among certain groups. Older adults and people with alcohol use disorder may have difficulty meeting their nutritional needs through food alone and could require fortified foods or supplements, depending on their individual circumstances.

Robert Thompson, a physician and medical contributor at Care Point Boston, also highlighted the importance of folic acid. For adults, federal health recommendations call for about 400 micrograms of dietary folate equivalents per day for men, and women who are not pregnant.

Health authorities recommend that adults avoid consuming more than 1,000 micrograms of synthetic folic acid per day unless advised otherwise by a health professional. Excessive amounts of supplemental folic acid may cause side effects such as nausea, stomach cramps and diarrhea.

Because tiredness and brain fog can have many causes, including poor sleep, stress and other health conditions, they should not automatically be blamed on a vitamin deficiency. A medical evaluation can help identify the underlying cause and determine whether a nutritional deficiency is involved.