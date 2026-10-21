Immortal jellyfish sparks new hope for scientists seeking solutions to human aging problems

Scientists hope these discoveries could eventually support treatments that improve wound healing.

What if the secret to slowing aging lies in a tiny sea creature that can turn back its biological clock? Scientists are studying the immortal jellyfish for clues that could inspire future treatments to repair damaged tissues, improve healing and fight age-related diseases in humans.





The translucent jellyfish, scientifically known as "Turritopsis dohrnii", has a remarkable ability to reverse its life cycle.





When stressed, injured or starving, it can transform from its adult stage into a ball-like structure called a cyst, eventually developing into a colony of polyps that can produce hundreds of young jellyfish under suitable conditions.





This extraordinary process, known as transdifferentiation, allows mature cells to change into other cell types, helping the jellyfish return to an earlier stage of development. Scientists are investigating how this transformation works to better understand cellular regeneration and the biological mechanisms behind aging.





Researchers are particularly interested in the jellyfish's genetic makeup. Studies suggest that it possesses additional copies of certain genes involved in DNA repair and cellular maintenance.





Scientists have also identified genes associated with telomere maintenance. Telomeres are protective structures at the ends of chromosomes that generally shorten as cells divide.





Marine biologist Maria Miglietta of Texas A&M University at Galveston and other researchers are examining these genetic features to determine how they contribute to the jellyfish's unusual abilities.





Some of its genes also overlap with genes associated with longevity in humans, offering potential clues for future research.





Michael Koldobskiy, a pediatric oncologist and physician-scientist at Johns Hopkins, has highlighted regenerative biology as a promising area for understanding and potentially reversing age-related damage.





Scientists hope to identify the molecular "switch" controlling this process to apply similar mechanisms to human cells.





Rather than turning humans into babies, the realistic goal is tissue and organ-level rejuvenation, accelerating wound healing, restoring damaged tissue after heart attacks or strokes, and treating conditions like Alzheimer's or vision loss.





Scientists hope these discoveries could eventually support treatments that improve wound healing, restore damaged tissues after heart attacks or strokes, and address certain age-related conditions. However, these applications remain research goals, not established treatments.





Despite its nickname, the immortal jellyfish can still die from predators, starvation and environmental changes. Researchers must also determine whether its biological mechanisms can be adapted safely for humans.





For now, this remarkable marine creature offers a promising research avenue that could help scientists better understand aging and develop new approaches to regenerative medicine.