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Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions Maldives president lands in Pakistan as both nations eye major trade and defense deals Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.16, diesel by Rs7.69 per litre Meghan Markle faces fresh controversy over Guy Ritchie series UK moves to crackdown on loud music on buses and trains Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions Maldives president lands in Pakistan as both nations eye major trade and defense deals Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.16, diesel by Rs7.69 per litre Meghan Markle faces fresh controversy over Guy Ritchie series UK moves to crackdown on loud music on buses and trains Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing

The important distinction is that soothing symptoms does not mean curing an infection.

Web Desk October 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
This kitchen remedy may provide temporary comfort

A grilled lemon blended with raw honey, fresh garlic and warm water makes a simple home remedy worth trying when a sore throat and painful cough leave you searching for comfort.


When a scratchy throat turns every swallow into a struggle, a simple kitchen remedy can sound tempting. Grilled lemon, raw honey and freshly chopped garlic has attracted attention as traditional ingredients for soothing coughs and throat irritation.


Heating a lemon can release its aromatic oils and soften its flavor, making the juice more pleasant to mix into warm water. The liquid helps maintain hydration, which can keep mucus from becoming excessively thick and make it easier to clear.


Research suggests honey can help reduce cough frequency and severity, particularly during nighttime coughing associated with upper respiratory infections. However, honey should never be given to children younger than 1 year because of the risk of infant botulism.


Although it contains compounds studied for their potential health effects, strong clinical evidence that raw garlic treats throat infections or stops coughing remains limited. Eating raw garlic may also irritate the throat or stomach in some people.


To prepare the drink, warm a grilled lemon's juice with water, stir in a small amount of honey and add a little finely chopped garlic if tolerated and also add a tiny pinch of salt which changes the taste, but the warmth does most of the soothing. Let the mixture cool to a comfortable drinking temperature. Avoid excessively hot liquids, which can worsen irritation.


The important distinction is that soothing symptoms does not mean curing an infection. Viral illnesses often improve with rest and fluids, while some bacterial infections require medical evaluation and specific treatment.


Seek urgent medical attention for difficulty breathing or swallowing. Consult a health care professional if symptoms worsen, persist or accompany a high fever.


This kitchen remedy may provide temporary comfort, but hydration, appropriate care and knowing when to seek medical advice remain the real essentials.

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