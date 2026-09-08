Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Fall beauty goes glam with vintage retro waves and dramatic lashes Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption Balochistan operations kill 11 India-linked militants UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure as airlines demand compensation Scientists supercharge 'Spirulina' with beef-level active vitamin B12 Brent crude nears $100 as middle east conflict intensifies Instagram creators hit by copyright scam as extortionists demand cryptocurrency Secondhand smoke kills 1.66 million worldwide, warning smokers to protect loved ones US attacks Iranian tankers as Iran strikes US base in Jordan Fall beauty goes glam with vintage retro waves and dramatic lashes Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption Balochistan operations kill 11 India-linked militants UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure as airlines demand compensation Scientists supercharge 'Spirulina' with beef-level active vitamin B12 Brent crude nears $100 as middle east conflict intensifies Instagram creators hit by copyright scam as extortionists demand cryptocurrency Secondhand smoke kills 1.66 million worldwide, warning smokers to protect loved ones US attacks Iranian tankers as Iran strikes US base in Jordan

US imposes sanctions on 27 Iranian airlines among 36 entities

The United States has imposed sanctions on 36 entities, including 27 Iranian airlines, as part of new measures targeting Iran’s aviation supply network.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The United States has imposed sanctions on 36 entities, including 27 Iranian airlines, as part of new measures targeting Iran’s aviation supply network.

Washington said Iran uses its aviation sector to facilitate the transfer of weapons and other illicit goods.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions target airlines and other entities that support the transfer of weapons and related activities.

Scott Bessent said the United States is also seeking additional information on networks that support Iran’s aviation sector.

The licenses of three companies that had been authorized to operate flights through Iranian airspace have also been suspended, according to Bessent.

He warned that foreign financial institutions conducting transactions with Iran could also face sanctions. Companies doing business with Iranian airlines could risk being cut off from the global financial system, he added.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump has said Iran will never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, while stressing that a U.S. naval blockade against Iran remains in place.

Trump said the blockade is strong and effective, adding that the United States will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

The U.S. president also claimed that Iran had been very close to obtaining nuclear weapons.

Recommended

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs

US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs