How to hide Facebook story from specific friends and followers

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 08:27 pm
Facebook
Facebook is a renowned social media platform that connects users all around the world.it has been featured with different features including text messages, audio messages, pictures, and any attachment sharing the status to share the life events and happenings with your friends and also follow the celebrities the user want to and also watches videos.

However, some users wish to hide their stories with a few of their friends and followers.

Here are the steps that can be followed to hide the status from the selected list of friends just like WhatsApp.

  • Open Facebook on your IOS or android phone.
  • Upload the status or picture.
  • Tap on the hide option available below.
  • Select the friends whom you want to hide the story
  • Click on done.

The status from now and onward will be hidden from the selected list of friends until you allow them to see.

How to change the story privacy:

  • Open the Facebook on the gadget.
  • Upload the status or picture.
  • Select the audience option on the bottom right

Public: whoever you chatted with ever or followed them.

Friends: those who are added to your friend list

Custom: you can select the list of people you want to share your status with

