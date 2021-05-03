Double Click 970×250

Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners

Aizbah Khan

03rd May, 2021.
The pandemic in the Spanish city of Barcelona makes it difficult for Muslims to break their fast during Ramadan in the traditional way, but a Catholic church has provided all facilities for Muslims in the open air.

Every evening, between 50 and 60 homeless Muslims often visit the centuries-old Santa Ana Church, where volunteers treat them to delicious food, according to Reuters.

“We are all the same, whether you are Catholic or of another religion and I am a Muslim,” said a 27-year-old Berber from Morocco.

“We are all like brothers and we should help each other,” he said.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and break their fast in the evening, which is a traditional practice, but Muslims abroad face difficulties due to the coronavirus.

According to the report, Faouzia Chati, president of the Catalan Association of Moroccan Women, used to organize an Iftar dinner in the city, but due to the ban on indoor food, she needs an alternative place.

“People are very happy that Muslims can break their fast in the Catholic Church because religion encourages us to unite instead of anarchy,” Fauzia said.

In the central part of Sanchez Church, in the light of a gas heater, Muslims were listening to a call to pray in the shades of a tree.

Father Peio Sanchez, the rector of Santa Anna, came forward to help Fauzia Chatty, who consider bringing people of different faiths together.

He said that we are more capable of meeting people of different cultures, different languages, different religions, rather than talking to a few politicians.

