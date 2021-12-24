Dupont and Marchand extend their stay at European champions Toulouse
On Friday, Antoine Dupont, the world best player of the year and fellow French international Julien Marchand extended their contracts with European and French champions, Toulouse.
Dynamic scrum-half Dupont has extended his contract by a further four years till 2027. Marchand, who rotates as club captain with Dupont, has been given a contract extension until 2028.
Read more: Champions Toulouse expecting ‘willing’ Cardiff despite Covid crisis
Unlike Dupont, who arrived from Auch in 2017, Marchand, who is 26 years old, came through Toulouse’s youth system.
“Our two captains have extended their stay at Stade Toulousain,” the club stated in a statement, adding that ensuring the futures of their senior players was a top concern.
On Sunday, Toulouse hosts Stade Francais, who are currently second in the Top 14 standings.
