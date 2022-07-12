Chaplaincy service will formally join Ukraine’s armed forces

Hanna Maliar, the deputy minister of defence, spoke with Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and the Crimea about the chaplaincy program’s function in the armed forces and its details.

Hanna Maliar, the deputy minister of defense, spoke with the Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and the Crimea about the chaplaincy program’s function in the armed forces and its details. On Facebook, the official posted the news.

“The Military Chaplaincy Service is being urgently implemented into the Armed Forces, according to the Ministry of Defense. The related law was passed by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada on November 30, 2021, and it became effective on March 19, 2022. Consequently, military chaplains will soon be a part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, “After speaking with Metropolitan Klyment, who oversees the spiritual welfare of one of the military units stationed at the front lines, Maliar made the following statement.

Maliar also mentioned how crucial the function of chaplaincy is in the Armed Forces during times of war. Today, a large number of priests support Ukraine’s defenders on the front lines, fighting alongside the troops. Military chaplain duties are varied and call for specialised training for implementing priests.

Chaplains are required to carry out a mission on the front lines, the deputy minister added. Metropolitan Klyment responded by saying that having a chaplain in a fighting unit is a good thing in and of itself.

“Soldiers can appeal not only to commanders but also to priests. My task is to be there, not to let the soldier get weary. We are also fighting, only in the spiritual field. Along with that, there is still a need for spiritual support of the military, as well as a need for special training of chaplains for their mission in the war zone,” the deputy minister quoted the metropolitan as saying.

The Law of Ukraine “On Military Chaplaincy Service” (No. 1915-IX), which was approved by the Verkhovna Rada on November 30 as reported, was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

