Ukraine claims Russian-held territory

Ukraine troops believe they’ve breached Russia’s first line of defense in occupied Kherson. The claimed advance is part of Kyiv’s long-awaited counterattack to retake the south. It followed weeks of Ukrainian strikes on Russian supply channels.

Russia’s military claims Ukrainian soldiers lost “several personnel” in botched attacks. Both Russia and Ukraine’s assertions haven’t been verified. Russia has seized vast areas of Kherson since invading Ukraine on February 24. The Kakhovka operating group in southern Ukraine stated one Russian-backed unit has departed Kherson. It reported Russian paratroopers had fled the battlefield.

Later, a presidential advisor reported the Ukrainian troops “broke through the lines in multiple areas.”

Kherson and Nova Kakhovka, 55 kilometres (34 miles) north-east of the regional capital, also reported explosions. Ukraine’s military has struck two critical Dnipro River crossings in recent weeks.

Russian media Nova Kakhovka lost water and electricity overnight, Ria Novosti reported. Late-night video from President Zelensky: “The Russians must evacuate. Return.” Zelensky and other Ukrainian authorities remain tight-lipped about the rumoured counter-offensive, advocating patience.

Ukraine assaulted Kherson and Mykolaiv, Russia’s defence ministry said. According to state-run Russian media, the ministry stated Ukrainian soldiers “suffered heavy casualties.” Kyiv said US-made Himars rockets damaged three Dnipro River bridges.Western military sources said Ukraine’s operations are part of a plot to cut off Russian forces on the west bank. The objective is to reclaim Kherson. These bridges helped Moscow supply its forces.

