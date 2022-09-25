Italy votes as far-right Meloni seeks to win  

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, is attempting to unite two other right-leaning parties in order to become the nation’s first female prime minister.

She dislikes being associated with Italy’s fascist past despite having softened her image.

She supports Western sanctions against Russia and has softened her stance toward Europe.

In an election that is being widely watched around Europe, Italians will decide whether to elect their most right-wing administration since World War Two.

She has spoken out against the “LGBT lobby” and called for a naval blockade of Libya to stop migration, but she still supports the old fascist slogan “God, fatherland, and family.

“Until 23:00 (21:00 GMT), about 51 million Italians have the opportunity to cast a ballot; 2.6 million of these are first-time voters, and another 4.7 million are overseas. Sergio Mattarella, the president, voted early in Palermo, the city of Sicily.

In the town of Latina, an hour south of Rome, observers think the far right can wrest control of the city from the left. Latina, which was established in 1932 by the fascist leader Benito Mussolini, still carries the dictator’s imprint but has endured years of underfunding.

One onlooker remarks, “Look, it’s a disaster.” Although the town has recently had a left-wing mayor, the far right has Latina on its radar. Matteo Salvini, a supporter of Meloni, visited this area last week to wrap off his League party’s campaign. Her coalition includes the center-right Forza Italia led by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 85.

