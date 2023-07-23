Russian War Reporter Killed in Ukraine Cluster Munitions Attack

German journalist injured in Russian cluster munitions attack.

Cluster bombs draw attention after US supplies them to Ukraine; banned in many countries.

Deceased journalist: Rostislav Zhuravlev, war correspondent for RIA news agency.

A Russian war reporter was killed and three others were wounded in Ukraine during a Ukrainian attack that utilized cluster munitions, according to the defense ministry. The incident has sparked outrage from Moscow. Additionally, a journalist from German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Yevgeny Shilko, was injured in a separate attack by Russian forces with cluster munitions, which resulted in the death of a Ukrainian soldier. Fortunately, Shilko’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Cluster bombs have drawn international attention after the United States supplied them to Ukraine earlier this month. Many countries have banned these weapons due to their ability to scatter shrapnel over a wide area, posing a significant risk to civilians. Moreover, some of the bomblets can remain unexploded for years, posing dangers even after the immediate attack.

The deceased Russian journalist has been identified as Rostislav Zhuravlev, a war correspondent for the state news agency RIA. His colleagues were safely evacuated after facing gunfire in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, according to the defense ministry.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, condemned what she referred to as “criminal terror” by Ukraine and accused them of deliberate attacks, though no evidence was provided. Zakharova also warned of “well-deserved punishment” for those responsible for the journalist’s death and blamed the suppliers of cluster munitions to Ukraine for their role in the incident.

In response to the situation, the White House national security spokesman, John Kirby, stated that Ukrainian forces were using cluster munitions appropriately and effectively against Russian formations, suggesting that they are using them to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers, as pledged by Ukraine.

