Challenges on Ukraine’s Path to EU Membership

Ukraine’s progress toward European Union (EU) membership, since gaining candidate status in 2022, was acknowledged by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during her annual address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. She emphasized that while significant strides have been made, there is still substantial work ahead, especially as the EU considers the formal start of membership negotiations for Ukraine at an upcoming summit on Dec. 14-15.

Von der Leyen highlighted the challenges on the path to EU accession, underscoring that the process is merit-based and requires dedication and leadership from Ukraine. She commended the progress made by Ukraine since attaining candidate status.

During her address, the European Commission President received applause from EU lawmakers when she asserted that the future of Ukraine, Moldova, and Western Balkan countries lies within the EU. However, she adopted a more cautious tone when discussing Georgia, a hopeful candidate whose progress has faced setbacks. While not explicitly mentioning Georgia’s future EU membership, von der Leyen acknowledged the importance of the EU perspective for the Georgian people.

Von der Leyen also emphasized the need for the EU to prepare itself to accept new member states. This sentiment aligns with the assertion of another prominent EU official, Chairman Charles Michel, who stated that the EU should be ready to welcome new members by 2030. However, this timeline faced mixed reactions from EU member states, with some, like Poland, the Baltics, and Austria, supportive of expansion, and others, including the Netherlands and Denmark, more cautious.

Germany, a key EU member, typically falls somewhere between the pro-expansion and cautious camps, while France seems to have reservations about the idea, aligning more with the cautious camp. This debate over EU enlargement is expected to dominate the bloc’s foreign policy agenda until the end of the year.

The path to EU membership for Ukraine and other candidate countries involves meeting strict criteria related to their democratic track record and economic performance. This process is complex and takes several years to complete.

Furthermore, any expansion of the EU must receive unanimous approval from all existing member states, as it would have significant internal ramifications for the bloc. For instance, Ukraine’s potential membership would make it the fifth-largest EU country by population, with substantial agricultural production. This could introduce new competition for EU farmers while also entailing a significant share of the bloc’s development subsidies.

