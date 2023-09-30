Vladimir Putin and top Wagner commander discuss Ukraine War

Vladimir Putin and the top Wagner commander discuss the Ukraine War.

Russian state had control over the mercenary group following a failed mutiny.

Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov also attended the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the senior former commander of the Wagner mercenary group Andrei Troshev discussing the utilization of “volunteer units” in the Ukraine conflict.

The meeting aimed to demonstrate that the Russian state had control over the mercenary group following a failed mutiny by its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in June, followed by Prigozhin’s death in a plane crash in August.

The Kremlin released images of Putin meeting Troshev, known by his nom de guerre “Sedoi” or “grey hair,” at the Kremlin.

Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who had travelled to countries where Wagner mercenaries had operated, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Putin and Troshev discussed the role of “volunteer units” in combat tasks, particularly in the conflict zone.



Putin acknowledged Troshev’s experience, having served in such units for over a year. They also addressed issues related to social support for those involved in the fighting. The Kremlin spokesperson mentioned that Troshev currently works at the defense ministry.

Wagner’s fate had been uncertain since Prigozhin’s failed mutiny and subsequent death. Putin had ordered Wagner fighters to pledge allegiance to the Russian state after Prigozhin and many of his men had opposed this move.

Reports had suggested that Putin proposed Troshev as Prigozhin’s successor shortly after the mutiny. This meeting indicates that Troshev, along with Yevkurov, will oversee what remains of the Wagner group.

Wagner, once comprising tens of thousands of fighters, gained notoriety for capturing the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in a particularly brutal battle.

Following the capture of Bakhmut, Wagner units withdrew from Ukraine. British military intelligence indicated that former Wagner fighters have likely redeployed to Ukraine as part of various units, including the official Russian Ministry of Defence forces and other private military companies.

Troshev, a decorated war veteran from Russia’s conflicts in Afghanistan and Chechnya, previously served as a commander in the interior ministry’s rapid reaction force (SOBR).



He hails from St. Petersburg, Putin’s hometown, and received Russia’s highest medal, Hero of Russia, in 2016 for his role in the Palmyra storming against Islamic State militants in Syria.

