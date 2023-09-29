Vladimir Putin holds talks with Khalifa Haftar

US Rings Alarm Bells, Calls for Immediate Ethiopia Action
The US is deeply concerned about Ethiopia's Amhara and Oromia conflicts. Urgent...
In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions with Khalifa Haftar, the military leader of eastern Libya.
During Haftar’s unsuccessful offensive on Tripoli four years ago, his forces heavily depended on Russian Wagner mercenaries, a significant number of whom remain in eastern Libya.
A spokesperson from the Kremlin stated that the talks encompassed discussions about the state of affairs in Libya and the broader region.
In Libya, Haftar’s forces maintain control over the eastern part of the country, while a rival government recognized internationally, based in Tripoli, administers portions of the western region.
Russia has persistently pursued the expansion of its influence in the African continent.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.