Vladimir Putin holds talks with Khalifa Haftar

Vladimir Putin holds talks with Khalifa Haftar

Vladimir Putin holds talks with Khalifa Haftar

Vladimir Putin holds talks with Khalifa Haftar

  • Putin meets with Libya’s military leader Haftar in Moscow.
  • Haftar’s previous Tripoli offensive relied on Russian Wagner mercenaries.
  • Talks covered Libya’s situation and broader regional issues.

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions with Khalifa Haftar, the military leader of eastern Libya.

During Haftar’s unsuccessful offensive on Tripoli four years ago, his forces heavily depended on Russian Wagner mercenaries, a significant number of whom remain in eastern Libya.

A spokesperson from the Kremlin stated that the talks encompassed discussions about the state of affairs in Libya and the broader region.

In Libya, Haftar’s forces maintain control over the eastern part of the country, while a rival government recognized internationally, based in Tripoli, administers portions of the western region.

Russia has persistently pursued the expansion of its influence in the African continent.

