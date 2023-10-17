Amazon River Hits 121-Year Low in Severe Drought Crisis

Historic drought in Amazon causes lowest river levels in over a century.

Severe drought impacts lives of hundreds of thousands and harms the jungle ecosystem.

The lowest water level in 121 years, surpassing the previous all-time low in 2010.

In a historic event, rivers deep within the heart of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil have hit their lowest water levels in over a century.

This severe drought is wreaking havoc on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and causing significant harm to the jungle ecosystem.

Manaus, the most populous city in the region, situated at the confluence of the Rio Negro and the Amazon River, reported a water level of 13.59 meters (44.6 feet) on Monday, a stark drop from 17.60 meters the previous year.

This marks the lowest water level recorded in 121 years, since records began in 1902, surpassing the previous all-time low established in 2010.

The drying of vital tributaries in the Amazon has stranded boats, isolating remote villages and cutting off their access to food and water supplies.

Additionally, elevated water temperatures are suspected of causing the death of more than 100 endangered river dolphins.

In the midst of months without rain, residents of rainforest villages, such as Pedro Mendonca, expressed relief when a Brazilian NGO recently delivered supplies to their riverside community near Manaus.