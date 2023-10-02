‘I Love Him So Much’: Vladimir Putin’s ‘Girlfriend’ Opens Up in Past Interview

Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabaeva have never confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship.

People have always been curious about Vladimir Putin’s life, especially since Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

In a 2008 interview, Kabaeva said that she had met her ideal man and loved him very much.

In the interview from 2008, she talks about her ideal partner. However, it’s important to note that neither Putin nor Kabaeva have ever confirmed a romantic relationship between them, despite rumors.

Many people have talked about the Russian President and his relationship with Ms. Kabaeva, whom they consider a “close associate”.

In the interview, Ms. Kabayeva, who was 24 years old at the time, can be seen talking to a group of Russian schoolkids. She became extremely well-known in Russia after winning a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

According to a report in The Telegraph, which shared parts of the interview, a young boy questioned Ms. Kabaeva, “Have you met your ideal man?”

She took a brief pause, turned in her chair, and started fiddling with a pen. Then, she said, “I have met him.” She laughed and then expressed that she was feeling really joyful and “so happy”.

Another girl wants to know the identity of the mystery boyfriend.

“A man, a very good man, a great man,’ Ms Kabaeva said, adding: “I love him very much.”

Back in 2008, when this interview took place, Vladimir Putin was married to his first wife, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya. However, they got divorced in 2014.

In the video, Ms. Kabaeva was also questioned about whether she would get involved with a married man and break up his marriage and family.

“If a man is already looking at another woman and is already talking to her then the problem in the family has already happened,” she said. “In that case, there can be no good in that family.”

When asked what she recently gave her secret man, Ms. Kabaeva said she had given him a gift, “an Alaska coat, a coat with fur, very beautiful”.

Amid the Ukraine invasion tension with Western countries, several of Mr. Putin’s associates, including Ms. Kabaeva, were subjected to sanctions.

After retiring from gymnastics in 2006, she entered politics and became a Member of Parliament (MP) for Putin’s United Russia party. Later on, she took up a role as a director at a private media company called The National Media Group, which supports the Kremlin’s views.

This is a company that has investments in nearly all major Russian media organizations that promote government messages and information.

In March of this year, Independent news reported that Vladimir Putin had secretly purchased expensive properties for Ms. Kabaeva, who is now 39 years old, and their children, spending millions.

