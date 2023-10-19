Israel-Hamas War: Modi shares condolences with Mahmoud Abbas

Israel-Hamas War: Gaza war risks becoming ‘a region-wide conflict’ warns Russia
Russia warns of Gaza crisis expanding into a regional conflict. Lavrov criticizes...
Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the al-Ahli Arab Hospital blast and affirmed India’s commitment to providing ongoing humanitarian assistance.
On X, the Indian prime minister also wrote: “Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.”
Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism,…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2023
