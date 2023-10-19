Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Modi shares condolences with Mahmoud Abbas

Articles
  • Narendra Modi offered condolences for the al-Ahli Arab Hospital blast to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
  • India reaffirmed its commitment to sending humanitarian aid.
  • Modi expressed concern about the regional security situation and reiterated India’s position on the Israel-Palestine issue.
Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the al-Ahli Arab Hospital blast and affirmed India’s commitment to providing ongoing humanitarian assistance.

On X, the Indian prime minister also wrote: “Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.”

