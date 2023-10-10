Advertisement
Israeli violence continues in West Bank, 1 killed, 6 injured

Articles
  • Israeli forces kill Palestinian man and injure three at West Bank checkpoint.
  • Taxi targeted by Israeli forces near Nablus, injuring three men.
  • Harvard students criticize Israel’s Gaza war actions.
A Palestinian man was fatally shot, and three others were wounded by Israeli soldiers at the Al Jalameh checkpoint near the West Bank city of Jenin, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, at the Huwara checkpoint near Nablus, Israeli forces fired upon a taxi, resulting in injuries to three men, according to the ministry.

Harvard Students Slam Israel Over Gaza War
Harvard Students Slam Israel Over Gaza War

Harvard student coalition issues pro-Palestinian statement amid Israel-Gaza conflict. The statement blames...

