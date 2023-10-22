Kharkiv Missile Strike Claims Six Postal Workers’ Lives

Missile strike hits Nova Poshta center in eastern Ukraine.

Killing 6 postal workers and injuring 16.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirms the incident via Telegram.

A tragic incident unfolded in eastern Ukraine on Saturday night when a missile struck a Nova Poshta distribution center, resulting in the loss of six postal workers’ lives and injuries to 16 others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the missile strike on the Kharkiv sorting office via Telegram, sharing images of the damaged building with shattered windows.

The victims were all employees of the postal company, as reported by Kharkiv’s regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to the police, 22 individuals were present in the building when the suspected S-300 rocket hit at approximately 22:30 local time (20:30 BST).

Investigative teams, along with criminologists and forensic experts, are actively examining the deceased, as announced on social media.

Mr. Syniehubov, in his Telegram message, disclosed that the victims’ ages ranged from 19 to 42, and some had sustained shrapnel injuries from the blast.

He emphasized that the affected site in the western Kharkiv suburb of Korotych was unequivocally a civilian facility.

“The Russians have inflicted more terror on Kharkiv’s peaceful population,” he added.

President Zelenskyy confirmed that a rescue operation is ongoing, with emergency services actively engaged at the site.

As of now, Russia has not issued a statement regarding the reported strike, although they have consistently denied targeting civilians throughout their invasion of Ukraine.

Oleh Syniehubov provided an update on the condition of the injured, mentioning that seven individuals are in a “moderate condition,” while seven men are in a “serious condition.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is situated just 30km (19 miles) from the Russian border. The city endured significant bombardment during the initial weeks of the conflict in February 2022.

Earlier this month, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced plans to construct Ukraine’s first underground school in the city, ensuring a safe environment for in-person education for children.

In the southern region, Ukraine has been conducting a counter-offensive campaign since June. The nation’s objective is to disrupt Russia’s land corridor to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia controversially annexed in 2014.

However, the counter-offensive has progressed slowly, resulting in only limited territorial gains.

