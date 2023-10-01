Murcia nightclub fire: Devastating blaze claims lives, rescuers search for missing

A nightclub fire in Murcia, Spain killed at least 7.

Rescuers searching for missing people.

Murcia’s mayor declared three days of mourning.

According to Spanish police, a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia in the country’s southeast has claimed at least seven lives.

Around 6:00 local time (04:00 GMT), a fire started in the well-known Teatre nightclub in the Atalayas neighborhood.

According to authorities, the death toll can increase.

People who are missing and were on the property at the time are being sought after by emergency personnel.

On Spanish TV channel 24h, Murcia Mayor Jose Ballesta declared, “We are devastated,” and added that rescuers were still looking for a number of persons who had been reported missing.

In Murcia, he has proclaimed three days of mourning.

He stated that relatives were coming at the area to look for missing family members.

Firefighters finally entered at 8:00 and found four bodies, followed by two more around 40 minutes later, according to emergency services.

For smoke inhalation, four people are receiving medical attention. Counseling for those affected is being offered at a nearby sports facility.

The reason for the fire, which started when the club was still active, is unknown.

The municipal hall of Murcia stated that it “deeply regrets” the incident and extended its sympathies to anyone impacted.

