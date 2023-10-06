Putin: Hand grenades found in Wagner boss’s plane crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who spearheaded an unsuccessful rebellion against the Kremlin, was one of the ten individuals aboard a private plane that crashed in August while traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg, landing in a field to the northwest of Moscow.

Tragically, all passengers, including Prigozhin and his key associates, lost their lives in the incident.

Despite his government’s consistent denial of any involvement in the crash, President Putin did not provide specific details about the mechanism by which hand grenades could have detonated on the plane.

Nevertheless, he expressed the opinion that investigators should have conducted drug or alcohol tests on the deceased individuals as part of their examination.