Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Putin: Hand grenades found in Wagner boss’s plane crash

Putin: Hand grenades found in Wagner boss’s plane crash

Articles
Advertisement
Putin: Hand grenades found in Wagner boss’s plane crash

Putin: Hand grenades found in Wagner boss’s plane crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Putin suggests hand grenades caused a plane crash involving Prigozhin.
  • Fragments of grenades were found in the victims.
  • The crash happened two months after Prigozhin’s rebellion.
    • Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the August plane crash involving Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin was not the result of an “external” attack, but rather due to hand grenades detonated inside the aircraft.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Valdai Forum in Sochi, Putin said the “chairman of the investigative committee just reported a few days ago that the fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the victims. There was no external influence on the plane, it is a fact.”

Advertisement

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who spearheaded an unsuccessful rebellion against the Kremlin, was one of the ten individuals aboard a private plane that crashed in August while traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg, landing in a field to the northwest of Moscow.

Advertisement

Tragically, all passengers, including Prigozhin and his key associates, lost their lives in the incident.

Despite his government’s consistent denial of any involvement in the crash, President Putin did not provide specific details about the mechanism by which hand grenades could have detonated on the plane.

Nevertheless, he expressed the opinion that investigators should have conducted drug or alcohol tests on the deceased individuals as part of their examination.

Advertisement

“I repeat, in my opinion, such an examination should have been carried out but it wasn’t,” he said, also saying that “10 billion in cash and 5 kilos of cocaine” had previously been found by Russian security forces in Wagner’s office in St Petersburg.

Putin said the chairman of the investigation committee said it was okay to “share this information publicly” as it was “a fact.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The plane crash occurred exactly two months after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted rebellion against the leadership of Russia’s military, which represented the most significant challenge to Vladimir Putin’s rule in many years.

In June, Prigozhin and his Wagner forces seized critical military installations and advanced towards Moscow, where the Kremlin had deployed heavily armed troops in anticipation of a showdown.

However, a negotiated agreement was reached before a confrontation took place, bringing an end to the mutiny and relocating Prigozhin and his fighters to neighboring Belarus.

In the wake of the tragic crash, Russian authorities stated that they were exploring various scenarios related to the incident, including the possibility of a “deliberate atrocity,” as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in late August.

Conversely, US and Western intelligence officials, as reported by media at the time, believed that the crash was a deliberate act. Even US President Joe Biden suggested potential involvement by Vladimir Putin, saying in late August, “I don’t have concrete information about what transpired, but I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Advertisement

Dmitry Peskov firmly rejected allegations of Kremlin involvement in the plane’s downfall, dismissing such speculations as “absolutely false.”

Also Read

Drone Strike Kills 89 at Syria Military College
Drone Strike Kills 89 at Syria Military College

Death toll from drone attack in Homs, Syria, reaches 89, with nearly...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story