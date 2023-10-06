Russia to target Ukraine’s power grid again, Zelenskyy warns

Zelenskyy warns of potential Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s power grid this winter.

Kyiv is taking measures to protect heating facilities and energy infrastructure.

Concerns over Ukraine’s energy security escalate as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues for nearly 20 months. Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning, expressing concerns that Russia might make another attempt to disrupt Ukraine’s power grid during the upcoming winter.

He also mentioned that Kyiv is taking measures to safeguard its heating facilities.

The anxiety surrounding Ukraine’s energy security has heightened as the conflict with Russia has persisted for nearly 20 months.

During the previous cold season, Russia initiated a series of attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and energy infrastructure, resulting in thousands of people enduring frigid winter temperatures, especially in some of the harsher regions of Ukraine.