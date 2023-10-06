Russia to target Ukraine’s power grid again, Zelenskyy warns

Advertisement
  • Zelenskyy warns of potential Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s power grid this winter.
  • Kyiv is taking measures to protect heating facilities and energy infrastructure.
  • Concerns over Ukraine’s energy security escalate as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues for nearly 20 months.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning, expressing concerns that Russia might make another attempt to disrupt Ukraine’s power grid during the upcoming winter.

He also mentioned that Kyiv is taking measures to safeguard its heating facilities.

The anxiety surrounding Ukraine’s energy security has heightened as the conflict with Russia has persisted for nearly 20 months.

During the previous cold season, Russia initiated a series of attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and energy infrastructure, resulting in thousands of people enduring frigid winter temperatures, especially in some of the harsher regions of Ukraine.

“This winter, Russian terrorists will again try to destroy our power system,” Zelenskyy said in his daily evening address.

“We are fully aware of the danger,” he said.

He added that Kyiv was preparing for “the protection of our generating facilities and provision of electricity and heat, restoration of everything damaged by Russian strikes and hostilities.”

He stated that government officials convened to deliberate on safeguarding energy facilities.

“Winning this winter, going through all the difficulties, and giving protection to our people is very important,” he said.

Towards the end of last month, Ukraine reported instances of Russia targeting energy facilities across the country.

However, Ukrainian authorities noted that it was premature to determine whether these actions were part of a renewed Russian campaign.

Iranian Activist Wins Nobel Prize for “Crimes Against the State”
Iranian Activist Wins Nobel Prize for “Crimes Against the State”

Narges Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, described as a threat...

