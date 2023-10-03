Senator Doug Larsen & family died in plane crash

Senator Doug Larsen & family died in a plane crash.

Majority Leader David Hogue confirmed Larsen’s death.

NTSB has initiated an investigation into the small Piper plane crash.

Advertisement

North Dakota Senator Doug Larsen, along with his wife and two young children, tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in Utah as they were returning home from a family visit.

According to the reports, Majority Leader David Hogue confirmed Larsen’s death. Doug Larsen was piloting the plane, which crashed after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield, north of Moab.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Department reported that all four occupants of the plane were killed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has initiated an investigation into the small Piper plane crash.

NTSB investigating the Oct. 1 crash of Piper PA-28-140 airplane near Moab, Utah. Advertisement — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 2, 2023

Local authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the incident after a medical aircraft spotted the wreckage.

Doug Larsen had been serving as a North Dakota Senator since 2020 and was a business owner along with his wife, Amy.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ten Lives Lost in Mexico Church Collapse During Baptism A church roof collapsed during a Sunday Mass in Ciudad Madero. Around...