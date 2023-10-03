Advertisement
Senator Doug Larsen & family died in plane crash

  • Senator Doug Larsen & family died in a plane crash.
  • Majority Leader David Hogue confirmed Larsen’s death.
  • NTSB has initiated an investigation into the small Piper plane crash.
North Dakota Senator Doug Larsen, along with his wife and two young children, tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in Utah as they were returning home from a family visit.

According to the reports, Majority Leader David Hogue confirmed Larsen’s death. Doug Larsen was piloting the plane, which crashed after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield, north of Moab.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Department reported that all four occupants of the plane were killed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has initiated an investigation into the small Piper plane crash.

Local authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the incident after a medical aircraft spotted the wreckage.

Doug Larsen had been serving as a North Dakota Senator since 2020 and was a business owner along with his wife, Amy.

