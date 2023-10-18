Vladimir Putin Honored at Xi’s Belt and Road Summit

Xi Jinping hosts 10th-anniversary BRI summit in Beijing.

Vladimir Putin attends despite diplomatic isolation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted a global summit in Beijing, marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The guest of honor was Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who rarely leaves Russia due to increasing diplomatic isolation and an ICC arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin and Xi, known for their close friendship, kicked off the proceedings together and held a three-hour bilateral meeting.

Putin praised the BRI and underlined common threats as reasons for Russian-Chinese cooperation. While Western criticism mounts, Putin expressed support for China and its trillion-dollar investment in global infrastructure.

Concerns grow that China and Russia are forming a bloc to rival the West, advocating for a multipolar world and “win-win cooperation.”

Xi laid out an eight-point plan for the BRI’s future, emphasizing smaller projects, green development, and integrity building.

The summit drew attendees from Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, and notable figures like Hungary’s Viktor Orban and representatives from Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

