UAE: Man accused of murder extradicted to Belgium

UAE extradited Gergely Franc to Belgium.

The extradition followed a legal process involving a trial.

The UAE is actively working with other nations to improve legal cooperation.

On December 29, 2023, the UAE government granted the extradition request of Gergely Franc, an Albanian national accused of premeditated murder, and sent him to the appropriate authorities in Belgium.

After a trial, the established legal and judicial process, and the approval of the extradition by the UAE Minister of Justice on December 13, 2023, the accused was handed over to the appropriate authorities in accordance with the terms of the extradition agreement signed by the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Belgium.

These procedures attest to the UAE’s continuous cooperation with foreign allies in the pursuit of global justice.

In December 2021, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Belgium inked an extradition agreement. August 2022 marked the completion of the nation’s requirements under national legislation; Belgium followed suit in October 2022. The formal implementation of the agreement took place in November 2022.

The United Arab Emirates has pledged to pursue additional agreements in this area, and the extradition deal with the Kingdom of Belgium is just one of almost 40 agreements made with various nations in recent years.

These agreements clearly show how eager the UAE is to work with all nations to improve legal and judicial cooperation in accordance with best international practices. The goal is to support initiatives that fight serious international crimes like money laundering, terrorism financing, organized crime, drug smuggling, and trafficking, among other things.

