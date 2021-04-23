Adsense 300×250

The tech giant Apple has expanded the Find My ecosystem with AirTag, an iPhone accessory that provides a private and secure way to easily locate the items that matter most.

As per the reports, it is a board-like tracker that you can attach to anything and find it using the world’s network of Apple devices.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing in a statement said that, “We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives,”

She said, “With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone.”

Apple AirTags price and release date

AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30