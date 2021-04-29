Adsense 300×250

Huawei and DFSK’s SF5 are coming to Pakistan soon. Prince DFSK revealed on its Social Media page that they are under talks with Huawei to co-develop a new SUV, which could be “hitting the roads of Pakistan soon”.

The new SUV is introduced by Seres – an Electric Vehicle (EV) company owned by the founding group of DFSK, Chongqing Sokon Industry Group. The new SUV will be a C-Segment compact crossover SUV which that has already debuted at the 2019 Guangzhou Motor Show in China.

Huawei and DFSK’s SF5: Power and Performance

The SUV or SF5, as its called, is expected to be available in two power variants. One would be a 2-Wheel Drive (2WD) option which would be powered by a single electric motor while the other, an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) to be run by two motors.

Huawei, using its technological prowess, has developed DriveOne electric motors while DFSK’s 1.5 liter – 4 cylinder engine will be used as a secondary power source providing 116 hp. According to reports, the AWD variant gets a cumulative output of 551 hp and 820 Nm torque from two electric motors and the engine. This would allow the SF5 to go from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 4.7 seconds.

Each electric motor is expected to provide up to 180 km and when coupled with the engine, the SF5 is expected to range 1000 km which varies with how the vehicle is driven.

Huawei and DFSK’s SF5: Features

The SG5 is a modern SUV and gets its interior designed from the tech giant, Huawei. The Modern SUV is said to be loaded with advanced features, including massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, a seat massager, a premium 11-speaker audio system, ‘L2+’ autonomous driving capabilities, adaptive cruise control, low-speed traffic assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, among other features.

Expected Price

Details on when the SUV will be launched in Pakistan and what price are not known at the moment. However, since the SF5 is expected to compete with international crossover SUVs such as Tesla Model Y, the Polestar 2, the Jaguar I-Pace, the Audi E-Tron, and the Mercedes Benz EQC, we can assume that it is not going cheap.

The price for the SF5 in China starts from 278,000 Yuan (PKR 6.65 million) and goes up to 458,000 Yuan (PKR 10.95 million). The price is obviously huge for compact crossover SUV however, it is apparent that the vehicle will target a niche segment in the Pakistani market. However, with the Social Media post, we can believe that Huawei and DFSK’s SF5 are coming to Pakistan soon.