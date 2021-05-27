Double Click 728 x 90
Finally, the link between COVID-19 Vaccines and Blood Clots Has Been Found by Scientists

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

27th May, 2021. 08:46 pm
Scientists from Goethe University in Frankfurt claim that they have found the reason behind rare blood clots associated with COVID-19 vaccines of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J). The serious blood clots events have occurred due to adenovirus vectors, as said by the German scientists. Adenovirus vectors are cold viruses used to deliver genetic instructions for the spike protein of the SARS-COV-2 virus in the body which both the vaccines use.

The vaccines’ delivery system sends the DNA gene sequences of the spike protein into the cell nucleus instead of the cytosol fluid found inside the cell where the virus produces proteins. Once the DNA gene sequence is delivered in the nucleus, certain parts of the spike protein split apart, creating a mutant version, which is unable to bind to the cell membrane where immunization takes place.

The floating mutant proteins are instead secreted by cells into the body, triggering rare but serious blood clots. It has been suggested by German scientists that AstraZeneca and J&J should modify the gene sequences of COVID-19 vaccines in a way that prevents spike proteins from splitting in the cell nucleus.

Out of 33 million people in the UK who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 309 cases and 59 deaths have occurred from the rare blood clots. In Europe, 16 million have received the vaccines out of which 142 people have suffered blood clots. 8 people out of 7.4 million recipients of J&J vaccines in the US have developed rare blood clots.

After cases of blood clot came to light, many countries, mostly in Europe, have suspended the use of AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines. Contrary to that, the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna use m-RNA technology. The vaccines’ delivery system sends the DNA gene sequences of the spike protein only in the cytosol fluid and not to the nucleus.

The mRNA based COVID-19 vaccines have been termed safe by German scientists.

