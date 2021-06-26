Double Click 728 x 90
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 09:23 pm
Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and contrivance laws that forbid online hate speech.

He appreciated the Canadian govt’s move to take online hate speech as a punishable offense according to the suggested alterations in a tweet.

ali zafar

According to the amendments a person could be penalized up to C$20,000 ($16,250) if found guilty of hate speech that individually acknowledged a victim.

The suggestion came after a 20-year-old bumped a truck into a Muslim family in Ontario killing four members, which was extensively addressed on social media.

“Exactly what was needed, same should be implemented here,” he said, before mentioning Canada’s Attorney General David Lametti’s statement: “Hate speech directly contradicts the values underlying freedom of expression and our Charter of Rights,” Lametti said. “It threatens the safety and well-being of its targets. It silences and intimidates, especially when a target is a vulnerable person or community.”

ali zafar 2

On the contrary, Zafar has been a victim of hate speech, which came years-deep into his own contending with a denouncement lawsuit against singer Meesha Shafi, who blamed him of sexual pestering at the height of the infamous global #MeToo movement.

 

