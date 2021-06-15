Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Asif Ali responds to criticism ‘I’m not a four-over batsman’

Shariq Tahir

15th Jun, 2021. 03:39 pm
Asif Ali responds to criticism ‘I’m not a four-over batsman’

After a match-winning knock against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday, Islamabad United’s middle-order batsman Asif Ali responded to his critics.

Asif, who smashed 75 runs off 43 balls to save his team from a critical scenario, believes that labeling him as a four-over batsman is incorrect.

Asif Ali said, “Except for Islamabad United, nobody trusts my batting and backs it. Some people think that I’m only a player who can bat four overs and my message to them is that this is not the case and whenever I get the opportunity, like today, I will perform well”

He further added, “We were 20/5 and under a lot of pressure. We wanted to bat deep and set a good total on the board, which we did according to the nature of the pitch.”

