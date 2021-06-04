Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Babar Azam: ‘Babar Ki Kahani’ attracts fans on social media

Suhaib Ahmed

04th Jun, 2021. 11:30 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Babar Azam: 'Babar Ki Kahani' attracts fans on social media

Babar Azam the batsman and captain of the Pakistan cricket team gained the attention of his followers as he shared a poster of ‘Babar Ki Kahani’ which is going to be launched tomorrow.

Babar also added a caption stating, “Meri Kahani, stay tuned!”

Today, Babar tweeted using his Twitter account in which he posted a poster stating ‘Babar Ki Kahani’, as soon as he posted this post, his fans got excited and cant wait to see his story, the video is said to be launched tomorrow.

 

 

Babar, 26, is indeed one of the best players Pakistan has ever produced, something similar is being done with him to tell the whole world about his journey.

As his journey started from a ball boy at Gaddafi Stadium and becoming the World No. 1 ODI Batsman, his story will certainly act as a lesson for all the rising superstars of cricket who dream to play for their country.

He has been in unbelievable form for Pakistan in the last few years and has gone on to become one of the most consistent batsmen in world cricket.

He has scored 2169 runs in thirty-three tests, 3808 runs in eighty ODIs, and 2035 runs in fifty-four T20Is. It has been an incredible international career for him so far.

His fans were excited after Babar tweeted the poster of ‘Babar Ki Kahani.’

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Priyanka Chopra
21 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
23 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
25 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Engin Altan
32 mins ago
Have a look at Engin Altan enoying his favorite water sport

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played the lead role of Ertugrul...
Major Relief to Investors
45 mins ago
Major relief for investors: CGT rate on shares to be slashed by 3%

KARACHI: The government has decided to provide a major relief to capital...
Karachi power outage
2 hours ago
Power outages continue in Karachi, citizens worried

The unannounced and hours-long power outages in Karachi amidst the lockdown situation...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
21 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
23 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
25 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Shweta Tiwari
27 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently did a fascinating...