Babar Azam: ‘Babar Ki Kahani’ attracts fans on social media

Babar Azam the batsman and captain of the Pakistan cricket team gained the attention of his followers as he shared a poster of ‘Babar Ki Kahani’ which is going to be launched tomorrow.

Babar also added a caption stating, “Meri Kahani, stay tuned!”

Babar, 26, is indeed one of the best players Pakistan has ever produced, something similar is being done with him to tell the whole world about his journey.

As his journey started from a ball boy at Gaddafi Stadium and becoming the World No. 1 ODI Batsman, his story will certainly act as a lesson for all the rising superstars of cricket who dream to play for their country.

He has been in unbelievable form for Pakistan in the last few years and has gone on to become one of the most consistent batsmen in world cricket.

He has scored 2169 runs in thirty-three tests, 3808 runs in eighty ODIs, and 2035 runs in fifty-four T20Is. It has been an incredible international career for him so far.

