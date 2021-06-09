Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Dilip Kumar undergoes successful pleural aspiration procedure

Raba Noor

09th Jun, 2021. 06:06 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Dilip Kumar

Bollywood screen icon Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath, underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure on Wednesday, according to Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui.

Faisal Farooqui has confirmed the update about Dilip Kumar’s health on the actor’s official Twitter handle.

He tweeted “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab.”

“I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).”

The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, since Sunday.

Meanwhile, according to Indian media, the actor is doing fine currently.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Amitabh Bachchan
3 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over the ongoing covid-19 crisis

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and issued a...
Kirti Kulhari
2 hours ago
Why Kirti Kulhari is bored of playing white characters?

Bollywood Actor Kirti Kulhari gets bored of playing white characters. Now she...
Parineeti
5 hours ago
‘I didn’t shower for two days’ says Parineeti as she ‘Came to set in filth’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recalling the shooting scene in Sandeep Aur Pinky...
Katrina Kaif
9 hours ago
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating, confirms Harsh Varrdhan

Katrina Kaif has been keeping a low profile now days but buzz...
Katrina Kaif
9 hours ago
“Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.” confirms Harshvarrdhan

 Katrina Kaif the sensation of Bollywood and the Handsome Hunk, Vicky Kaushal’s...
Vidya Balan
22 hours ago
Vidya Balan announces Sherni is here in her printed saree shoot

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan announces the arrival of Sherni in new photos...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United
2 mins ago
PSL 2021: ‘Lahore Qalandars’ choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

‘Lahore Qalandars’ have won the toss and decided to bowl first against...
Amitabh Bachchan
3 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over the ongoing covid-19 crisis

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and issued a...
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget
5 mins ago
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors...
Maryam Nawaz
8 mins ago
PTI government has provided air bases to the United States: Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI...