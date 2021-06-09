Dilip Kumar undergoes successful pleural aspiration procedure

Bollywood screen icon Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath, underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure on Wednesday, according to Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui.

Faisal Farooqui has confirmed the update about Dilip Kumar’s health on the actor’s official Twitter handle.

He tweeted “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab.”

“I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).”

The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, since Sunday.

Meanwhile, according to Indian media, the actor is doing fine currently.