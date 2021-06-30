Farhan Akhtar unveiled the trailer of his upcoming sports drama

Farhan Akhtar has released the trailer for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming sports drama Toofan. he packs a punch as a disgraced boxer who makes a triumphant comeback

“The storm has arrived, are you ready?” he said on Twitter, sharing the link. The #ToofaanTrailer is now available.” Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal both play key parts in the film.

Mrunal Thakur’s character tells Farhan Akhtar’s character that the five-year ban on him has been lifted in the Toofan trailer.

However, He has no desire to return to boxing. The video then depicts his transformation from Ajju Bhai, a Dongri thug who thrashes people, to Aziz Ali dubbed ‘Toofaan,’ a respected boxer. His coach is played by Paresh Rawal.

Farhan’s character is shown to be tainted by an unnamed scandal, after which he was banned from the ring for five years.