Filhaal 2: Mohabbat Teaser crosses 7.5 million views in just 3 hours

The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal 2: Mohabbat has been released and crossed 7.5 million views in just 3 hours. The romantic music video will release on July 6.

It has managed to amass a whopping 7.5 million views across platforms, in just three hours of its release today. It brings back together with the original team this time around too, with B Praak behind the mike, and Jaani penning down the lyrics. And the new addition is Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk.

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai… #Filhaal2Mohabbat Song releasing on 6th July until then enjoy the teaser”

Nupur Sanon also shared the teaser on her Twitter handle and wrote, “MOHABBAT’ ki ek jhalak, Presenting official teaser of #Filhaal2Mohabbat.”

