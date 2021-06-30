Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Filhaal 2: Mohabbat Teaser crosses 7.5 million views in just 3 hours

Raba NoorWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 07:52 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Filhaal 2: Mohabbat

The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal 2: Mohabbat has been released and crossed 7.5 million views in just 3 hours. The romantic music video will release on July 6.

It has managed to amass a whopping 7.5 million views across platforms, in just three hours of its release today. It brings back together with the original team this time around too, with B Praak behind the mike, and Jaani penning down the lyrics. And the new addition is Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk.

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai… #Filhaal2Mohabbat Song releasing on 6th July until then enjoy the teaser”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Nupur Sanon also shared the teaser on her Twitter handle and wrote, “MOHABBAT’ ki ek jhalak, Presenting official teaser of #Filhaal2Mohabbat.”

Check out the teaser of Filhaal 2: Mohabbat here:

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kareena Kapoor Refugee
28 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21st anniversary of her Bollywood debut movie, Refugee

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 21 years of her debut movie,...
Farhan Akhtar
5 hours ago
Farhan Akhtar unveiled the trailer of his upcoming sports drama

Farhan Akhtar has released the trailer for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming sports...
Naseeruddin Shah
6 hours ago
Naseeruddin Shah admitted to the hospital for Pneumonia

Naseeruddin Shah, an Indian actor, has been admitted to the hospital after...
Jacqueline Fernandez
1 day ago
Jacqueline Fernandez is happy with response to Badshah’s Paani Paani

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is over the moon as her latest song,...
Priyanka Chopra
1 day ago
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in white blouse and thigh-slit skirt

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has left her fans and followers awestruck with...
2 days ago
Hrithik Roshan flaunts carved abs in his latest video

Hrithik Roshan is a superstar of Bollywood, who has won hearts with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
3 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
14 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
17 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
24 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...